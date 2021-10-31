Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) & Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) and Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Honda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A Honda Motor 6.57% 10.76% 4.53%

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Honda Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A Honda Motor $124.25 billion 0.41 $6.18 billion $3.59 8.24

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Honda Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Honda Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 0 1 0 3.00 Honda Motor 0 2 0 0 2.00

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.14%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than Honda Motor.

Summary

Honda Motor beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories. The Motorcycle segment handles all-terrain vehicles, motorcycle business, and related parts. The Financial Services segment provides financial and insurance services. The Power Product and Other Businesses segment offers power products and relevant parts. The company was founded by Soichiro Honda on September 24, 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

