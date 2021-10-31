Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to post $8.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $15.00 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $7.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $41.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $54.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $47.38 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $87.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FATE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of FATE opened at $53.80 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.54.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $1,806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,749 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $4,759,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $10,488,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 20.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,246,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,884,000 after acquiring an additional 214,490 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 39,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.