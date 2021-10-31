FIBOS (FO) Price Reaches $0.0203 on Major Exchanges

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. FIBOS has a total market capitalization of $21.78 million and $286,665.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIBOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FIBOS has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00070195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00072716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00102633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,107.49 or 0.99612129 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.81 or 0.06933549 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00022414 BTC.

FIBOS Coin Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io . The official website for FIBOS is fibos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

