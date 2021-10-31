Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,300 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the September 30th total of 671,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

FOA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

In other news, Director Brian L. Libman purchased 25,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $130,480.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Graham Fleming acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 55,287 shares of company stock valued at $284,681.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $3,816,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $233,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $13,311,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $83,000.

FOA traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. 177,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,433. Finance Of America Companies has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $389.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

