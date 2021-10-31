Financial Comparison: Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) and Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) and Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Metropolitan Bank and Citizens Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metropolitan Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Metropolitan Bank currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 44.97%. Given Metropolitan Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Metropolitan Bank is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and Citizens Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank $160.10 million 4.73 $39.12 million $4.66 19.50 Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Metropolitan Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and Citizens Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank 29.52% 15.23% 1.07% Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats Citizens Bancshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

