FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $70.60.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $70.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.32. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

