FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.15.

EOG opened at $92.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $95.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day moving average is $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

