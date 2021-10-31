FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 50.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBT opened at $17.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

