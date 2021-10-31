FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 45 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 314.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $433,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $281.80 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $297.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.51 and a beta of 1.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $1,185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total value of $1,036,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,399 shares of company stock valued at $40,878,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

