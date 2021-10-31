First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

First Mid Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years. First Mid Bancshares has a payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

FMBH stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.62. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $778.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $448,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

