First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Cut to C$47.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FNLIF. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered First National Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$39.09 target price (down previously from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.32.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87. First National Financial has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

