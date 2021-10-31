First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,163 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $55,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gartner by 70,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,681 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $178,287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after buying an additional 188,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Gartner by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 568,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after buying an additional 32,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $331.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.24 and a 200 day moving average of $267.28. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.13 and a fifty-two week high of $332.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,909.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.