First Trust Advisors LP Invests $60.55 Million in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,554,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.79% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7,172.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is a boost from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

