First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 573,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,643 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $58,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.31.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $104.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.54. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $69.11 and a 12-month high of $108.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

