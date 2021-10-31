First Trust Advisors LP Sells 45,660 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $57,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,972,000 after acquiring an additional 304,823 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,089,000 after acquiring an additional 58,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,066,000 after acquiring an additional 119,862 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $185.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day moving average is $88.73.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

