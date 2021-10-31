First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 33.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
FDEU opened at $13.24 on Friday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
