First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 33.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

FDEU opened at $13.24 on Friday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36.

In other news, insider James A. Bowen purchased 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $85,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James A. Bowen purchased 35,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $479,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

