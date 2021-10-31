FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on FCFS shares. Wedbush upped their target price on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in FirstCash by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FirstCash by 17.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after buying an additional 34,567 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FirstCash by 9.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FirstCash by 12.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after buying an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $88.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.79. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $51.18 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.11.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. FirstCash’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

