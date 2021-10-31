FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

FE stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.53. 5,721,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.62. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

