FirstGroup’s (FGP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 107 ($1.40) price objective on the transport operator’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 103 ($1.35) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.40) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 95 ($1.24).
FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 100.80 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 85.47. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 38.33 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 102.70 ($1.34). The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51.
FirstGroup Company Profile
FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.
