FirstGroup’s (FGP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 107 ($1.40) price objective on the transport operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 103 ($1.35) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.40) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 95 ($1.24).

FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 100.80 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 85.47. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 38.33 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 102.70 ($1.34). The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51.

In other news, insider Jane Ann Lodge acquired 15,000 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £13,050 ($17,049.91). Also, insider Peter Lynas acquired 60,000 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £51,600 ($67,415.73). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 75,336 shares of company stock worth $6,494,900.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

