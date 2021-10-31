Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Increased by BlueSpruce Investments LP

BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,691,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659,817 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 13.0% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BlueSpruce Investments LP owned 1.01% of Fiserv worth $715,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 793.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after buying an additional 2,446,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after buying an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 29.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,549,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,960,000 after buying an additional 1,709,950 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FISV. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $98.49 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $93.35 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

