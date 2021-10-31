FLIP Market Cap Reaches $420,528.41 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $420,528.41 and $605.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLIP has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00048952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.00220977 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00096242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.