Flow Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $684.91 Million (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. In the last week, Flow has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $4.23 billion and approximately $684.91 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $13.74 or 0.00022651 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00069624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00074528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00105347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,566.04 or 0.99867256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.46 or 0.06907994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002588 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 308,132,424 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.