FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,974 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of FMC worth $50,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in FMC by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.29 and its 200-day moving average is $104.54.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.