Fmr LLC Decreases Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,878 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.19% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 866.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 52,895 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 536,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,371,000 after purchasing an additional 255,119 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 529,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 90,609 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 116.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

In other news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUS opened at $40.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.95. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.