Fmr LLC Makes New $5.49 Million Investment in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Fmr LLC purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.98. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOWL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

