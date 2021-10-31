Fmr LLC Trims Stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 28.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 96,500 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Merus were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRUS. UBS Group AG raised its position in Merus by 214.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 3,238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $28.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. Merus has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. Analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

