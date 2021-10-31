FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

PZZA opened at $124.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.18 and its 200-day moving average is $112.17. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $132.37. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The company had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

