FORA Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Humana by 14.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUM stock opened at $463.16 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $416.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.92.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

