Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.
NYSE FTV opened at $75.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive has a twelve month low of $60.88 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.21.
In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,549,000 after buying an additional 455,917 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Fortive by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,472,000 after buying an additional 3,226,204 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,365,000 after purchasing an additional 290,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,689,000 after purchasing an additional 136,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.
About Fortive
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
