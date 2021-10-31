Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Get Fortive alerts:

NYSE FTV opened at $75.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive has a twelve month low of $60.88 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,549,000 after buying an additional 455,917 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Fortive by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,472,000 after buying an additional 3,226,204 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,365,000 after purchasing an additional 290,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,689,000 after purchasing an additional 136,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.