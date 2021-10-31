Fractal Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.71 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Fractal has a market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fractal has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00069749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00073652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00105143 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,459.18 or 1.00056215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,266.63 or 0.06946114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022736 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

