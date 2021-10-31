Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the September 30th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 277,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.23. 33,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,294. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

