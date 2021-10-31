FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Down 34.3% in October

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the September 30th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $34.46 on Friday. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 1,968 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $66,124.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 1,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $35,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,708 shares of company stock worth $263,099 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in FS Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FS Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

