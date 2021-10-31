FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Flushing Financial Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Flushing Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $743.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.85. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 70,788.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $66,345. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

