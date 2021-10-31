FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silgan in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 146.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

