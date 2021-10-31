FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Increased by Truist Securiti

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $105.99 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $99.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $24.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,122.25.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,960.92 on Friday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,601.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,973.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,819.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,588.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

