FY2021 EPS Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Lowered by Piper Sandler

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for HarborOne Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $792.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

