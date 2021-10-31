FY2021 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Raised by Analyst

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $9.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.12. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.09 EPS.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.97.

MCD stock opened at $245.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.62 and a 200-day moving average of $237.11. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $249.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.