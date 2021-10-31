FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Kraft Heinz Company Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.69. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of KHC opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,707,000 after buying an additional 2,299,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,695,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,674,000 after buying an additional 243,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,107,000 after buying an additional 953,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 40.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after buying an additional 5,013,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,357,000 after purchasing an additional 875,574 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

