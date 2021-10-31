FY2022 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Wedbush upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.31. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

NYSE HOG opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

