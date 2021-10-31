Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 112.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GLXZ opened at $4.33 on Friday. Galaxy Gaming has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

