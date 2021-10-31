Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galecto’s earnings. Galecto reported earnings of ($55.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Galecto.

Get Galecto alerts:

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLTO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

GLTO stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. Galecto has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.