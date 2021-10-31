GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $319.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will announce $319.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $317.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $322.37 million. GDS posted sales of $224.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

NASDAQ GDS traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.40. The company had a trading volume of 819,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.45. GDS has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,265 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of GDS by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,895,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,948,000 after purchasing an additional 443,469 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,021,000 after purchasing an additional 865,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,868,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,671,000 after purchasing an additional 138,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of GDS by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,185,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,574,000 after purchasing an additional 113,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

