Generac (GNRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. On average, analysts expect Generac to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Generac stock opened at $498.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 52-week low of $202.56 and a 52-week high of $510.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $440.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.59.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

