General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $119.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.75.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $104.87 on Wednesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $58.32 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $115.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.67, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

