General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $114.00 at Credit Suisse Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.75.

NYSE GE opened at $104.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.97. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $58.32 and a fifty-two week high of $115.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

