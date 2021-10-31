Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Gentex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 21.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.