Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 12,757 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Inter Parfums worth $23,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,065,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 224,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 59,970 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $92.38 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $92.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.49.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

