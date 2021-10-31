Geode Capital Management LLC Has $22.90 Million Position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 91.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614,433 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $22,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $96,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDEV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 6.23. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. Research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $159,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,714 over the last 90 days. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

