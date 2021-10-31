Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $22.18 Million Investment in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 546,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,177,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at $221,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,116,061.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $444,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered their target price on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Shares of AGL opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

