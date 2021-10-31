Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Kura Oncology worth $23,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 31.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Kura Oncology by 13.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

KURA has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $16.42 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.80.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.