Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Kura Oncology worth $23,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 31.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Kura Oncology by 13.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.
KURA has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.
Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.